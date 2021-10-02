MLB Playoffs 2021: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If you were hoping for some clarity about the MLB playoff picture after Friday night's games, you're pretty much out of luck.

In the American League, all the divisions are accounted for, but the wild-card race is still up in the air with two games left to play in the regular season. The New York Yankees have an advantage going into the final weekend, but the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are all hot on their heels and vying for a postseason berth.

In the National League, it's going to be a photo finish between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants for the NL West crown. The Giants are in the lead, and their magic number is down to one with two games to go.

Here's a look at the updated playoff picture and which teams are still betting favorites to win the World Series with the regular season wrapping up.