Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

In fantasy football, playing the right matchups can make even an unbalanced roster formidable. It's hard to win consistently without a couple of top-tier players, of course, but mid-round draft picks can become game-winners if the lineup is right.

Joe Burrow managers saw this firsthand on Thursday night. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shined against a bad Jacksonville Jaguars defense, finishing with a stat line that should top many of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him in fantasy drafts.

After averaging roughly 213 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception over the first three weeks, Burrow threw for 348 with two touchdowns and no picks.

Here, we'll examine some of the juicy fantasy matchups remaining in Week 4, and make statistical projections for each. We'll also project top plays at each position, too, ranking skill players based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.