Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveOctober 1, 2021
In fantasy football, playing the right matchups can make even an unbalanced roster formidable. It's hard to win consistently without a couple of top-tier players, of course, but mid-round draft picks can become game-winners if the lineup is right.
Joe Burrow managers saw this firsthand on Thursday night. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shined against a bad Jacksonville Jaguars defense, finishing with a stat line that should top many of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him in fantasy drafts.
After averaging roughly 213 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception over the first three weeks, Burrow threw for 348 with two touchdowns and no picks.
Here, we'll examine some of the juicy fantasy matchups remaining in Week 4, and make statistical projections for each. We'll also project top plays at each position, too, ranking skill players based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
11. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Matchup to Love: Josh Allen vs. Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's been fantasy gold since. The dual-threat signal-caller has thrown six touchdown passes and notched a rushing score over the past two weeks, and he's becoming nearly impossible to defend.
"This is a guy that if nothing is open, he is going to run the ball and he’s not looking to slide," Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King said, per Mark Lane of Texans Wire.
Allen's matchup with the Texans will be great for fantasy managers. While Houston's defense has some opportunistic qualities—it has four interceptions through three games—it is not a shutdown unit. The Texans rank 22nd against the pass and 23rd in total defense.
In fantasy, Houston has surrendered the 10th-most points (tied) to opposing quarterbacks. Expect Allen to have a huge day.
Prediction: 313 passing yards, 2 TDs, 28 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
9. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
13. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
18. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills
19. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
20. Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons
Matchup to Love: Miles Sanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders might not be a fantasy star in the same mold as Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook. However, he's a quality dual-threat back who happens to have one of the best matchups of Week 4.
Sanders and the Eagles will battle a Kansas City Chiefs team that has been putrid against the run this season. The Chiefs rank 31st in run defense and 30th in yards per carry allowed. In fantasy, they have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
There's even more upside with Sanders because of his PPR value, though. While he has averaged just under three receptions per game this season, Sanders should be a big piece of the passing game this week. The Chiefs offense brings real shootout potential to the contest, and Sanders should see a good mix of runs and outlet receptions.
Sanders wasn't heavily utilized in Week 3—he had two carries and three receptions—but the Eagles should reverse course with him against Kansas City.
Prediction: 108 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 TD
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
5. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
9. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
11. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
12. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
13. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
18. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Matchup to Love: Calvin Ridley vs. Washington Football Team
Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley has taken over as the team's top target following the offseason trade of Julio Jones. Unfortunately, Ridley is not off to the hot fantasy start that many expected.
After racking up more than 1,300 receiving yards in 2020, Ridley has 20 receptions but only 175 receiving yards and one touchdown. He provides plenty of PPR value, but the big games have been hard to find for fantasy managers. He has yet to top 65 yards in a game.
This should change in Week 4 against the Washington Football Team. While Washington's defense was stout a year ago, it has struggled early. The Football Team ranks 28th in pass defense, 31st in total defense and 29th in scoring defense.
Washington has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers through the first three weeks. Expect Ridley to take advantage.
Prediction: 7 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
8. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
11. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
12. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Matchup to Love: Dawson Knox vs. Houston Texans
We started out by looking at one of the top fantasy quarterbacks and one of the best situations in Week 4. We'll wrap with a bit of a sleeper pick who happens to be playing for the same team.
Bills tight end Dawson Knox doesn't crack the top 12 because his floor isn't the highest. He's scored touchdowns in each of the past two weeks, but he has also yet to top 50 receiving yards in a game.
Things could change this week, though, against the struggling Texans. Houston has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Expect Allen and Knox to be in sync in this game and for the young pass-catcher to score his third touchdown in as many weeks.
Prediction:4 reception, 52 receiving yards, 1 TD
*Fantasy points against from FantasyPros.