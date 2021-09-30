B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Way-Too-Early Playoff Predictions

1 of 3

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning

New York Islanders

Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins

New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals

We used to be able to pencil in a Pens-Caps series every spring. Now it's an Isles-Lightning series. We're looking at the potential for a third straight Tampa Bay-New York Eastern Conference Final.

If there is one thing I've learned covering hockey, it's to never underestimate a Barry Trotz-coached team. Defensemen Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech established themselves as stars during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff run, Mathew Barzal has been a star since he entered the league in 2018 and a healthy Anders Lee is set to return.

This Lightning roster might look different than the one that won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row, but the core remains the same. Nikita Kucherov is a deadly playoff weapon, and Andrei Vasilevskiy is a brick wall, Vezina-caliber goalie. Plus, Tampa Bay has Patrick Maroon, who has somehow become the good luck charm in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins are lacking depth up the middle with David Krejci playing in his native Czech Republic, but they should still be one of the better teams in the conference, especially if goalie Jeremy Swayman locks it down in net.

Alex Ovechkin could score 40 goals in a season at age 36 and no one would be surprised. There are legitimate questions about whether or not the window of contention has closed, but as long as Ovi, T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson and John Carlson are around, the club will try to keep it open.

The Maple Leafs have the firepower to win the Presidents' Trophy, but it all will be for naught if they don't make out it out of the first round.

The Hurricanes lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton to another team in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils. New Jersey could end up being a scrappy playoff team because of him, especially if Jack Hughes can take a big step forward in his development.

Where are the Devils going to find scoring? Remember this name: Yegor Sharangovich.

Bubble Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins are without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to start the season. Few teams are built to withstand the loss of two top stars. Plus, the goaltending tandem of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith has not proven to be an elite one. The Penguins bet big on Jarry instead of Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray, but they may have chosen the wrong goalie.

The Montreal Canadiens made a surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final, but they'll have a more difficult time repeating that feat this season. Franchise stalwarts Carey Price and Shea Weber have some serious injury issues, and while young talent like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will be fun to watch, they may not be enough.

The Metropolitan Division is tough, and it could easily be the New York Rangers or the Philadelphia Flyers going in place of the Devils. But the Rangers added toughness over skill, and there are too many question marks surrounding the Flyers.

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers

Minnesota Wild

Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Los Angeles Kings

The Western Conference has some high-end teams with the Avs and Golden Knights, but the level of competition drops off after that. Nathan MacKinnon will be hungry, and if Cale Makar keeps playing at a point-per-game pace, then he may finally win that Norris and lead Colorado to a Stanley Cup.

The Minnesota Wild have been perennial also-rans for several years, but now they have Kirill Kaprizov, and he could spur a long-awaited playoff run.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be enough to get the Oilers to the playoffs, but will it be enough to make up for shaky goaltending? Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen did combine for a .912 save percentage last season, but is it feasible for them to do the same at ages 39 and 33?

Speaking of goalies, finally the Jets gave Connor Hellebuyck some help by fortifying their blue line with Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt. Winnipeg also has two true scoring lines, so it should be better equipped to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov are healthy again, which will be a huge boost for Dallas, especially on the power play. The Stars also have a Norris Trophy candidate in Miro Heiskanen.

The St. Louis Blues should be able to take advantage of a bad division. But the wild card here is the Los Angeles Kings.

The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks might be ready for the postseason again, but a lot of the success hinges on Jonathan Toews, and there is still no timeline for his return. The Kings have an excellent coach in Todd McLellan, veterans who know how to win in Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, depth up the middle with Phillip Danault and a crop of kids ready to make waves in the NHL.

Bubble Teams

The Nashville Predators might be facing a rebuild. Ryan Ellis is gone and so is Viktor Arvidsson. It's tough to know how much they can get from veterans like Matt Duchene. John Hynes is a coach who doesn't back down, and they do have a good goalie in Juuse Saros, so at the very least, Nashville will be in the mix playing competitive games until the end.

The Pacific Division is downright bad. The Anaheim Ducks are rebuilding, the window of contention for the San Jose Sharks is firmly closed and the Vancouver Canucks will likely start the season without their two top players, restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, who are sitting out of training camp without contracts. The Seattle Kraken may surprise, because, as we've come to learn, anything is possible from these expansion teams, but the team is still in the building process.