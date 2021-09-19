Ranking the Biggest Surprises of the 2021 MLB Season

0 of 11

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

This has been an MLB season full of surprises, from the San Francisco Giants emerging as one of the top teams in baseball to watching trade deadline fire sales from recent World Series champions like the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Or how about watching movie-themed broadcasts, like ESPN's "May the Fourth Be With You" to promote Star Wars, and Fox's "Field of Dreams" game that turned out to have as much drama as a motion picture?

This piece will focus on individual performances, selected based on expectations for a given player's role versus how their seasons have panned out.

But first, let's consider some of these storylines.

There was in-season fallout concerning pitchers using foreign substances, and now they're getting checked between every inning. Never thought I would see the day.

An MLB record nine no-hitters have been recorded, and the Cleveland Indians have been on the wrong side of three of them.

Speaking of no-hitters, remember when Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw one in his first career start?

Speaking firsts in a career, there was also Padres reliever and San Diego-native Daniel Camarena hitting a grand slam off Max Scherzer the day he was called up.

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols had an unceremonious exit from the Los Angeles Angels in a year they were expected to contend in the American League West.

When Javier Baez was still with the Cubs, he helped his team steal a run in one of the most bizarre defensive blunders you will ever see.

I'm sure we're leaving some meat on the bone. Feel free to drop your biggest surprises in the comments.

Here are the surprise players of 2021.