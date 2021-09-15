Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

1 of 6

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

So, Kyler Murray had himself a week.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback helped propel quite a few fantasy managers to wins in Week 1. In Sunday's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans, Murray was a force with both his arm and his legs—289 yards and four scores through the air and another 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, had a week best forgotten. Against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Rodgers had one of the worst starts of his NFL career—133 passing yards, no scores and two picks.

There are actually some fantasy scoring systems where that would net Rodgers negative points.

It's important not to get too high or too low after just one week of games. But it would also be silly not to take what we saw in Week 1 into account when putting together rankings for Week 2.

And that means Murray gets the top spot at quarterback.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Aaron Rodgers, Detroit Lions (at GBP) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,600]

Yes, last week's performance was a week-killing nightmare. But that means that an angry Rodgers will be taking the field at Lambeau against a leaky Lions defense that allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020—the same Lions defense that Jimmy Garoppolo lit up in Week 1.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,300]

Like Rodgers, Tannehill had a Week 1 to forget—212 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But this week's home date with a Seattle defense that surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season should provide the impetus for a rebound.

BAD MATCHUPS

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value $7,200]

It's far too early to start panicking about Allen. And to be frank, some level of statistical regression was bound to happen in 2021. But the cold reality is that Miami was a bottom-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks last year. Bright side? Allen threw for 415 yards and four scores in Miami a year ago.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,500]

After Hurts lit up the Atlanta Falcons last week for 264 yards and three scores (while rushing for 62 more yards) the second-year pro will be a popular fellow in Week 2. But there's quite a bit of difference between taking on Atlanta's "defense" and San Francisco's. A backslide is likely.

SLEEPER

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (at JAX) [DraftKings DFS Value $5,400]

Bridgewater looked good in last week's win over the New York Giants, throwing for 264 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, the Jaguars defense was doing its best to make Tyrod Taylor look good in Houston. Expect Bridgewater's hot start to the season to continue.

WEEK 2 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

