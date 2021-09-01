Colts' T.Y. Hilton Had Surgery on Neck Injury; Will Miss at Least 3 Games on IR

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve, per Mike Wells of ESPN.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Wednesday the wideout had successful surgery on his neck, which will give him "instant relief."

Ballard added that Hilton will be back "sooner than later."

The 31-year-old was already set to miss time with the back and neck injury that cropped up late in the preseason. He has not played a full season since 2017 but was in the lineup for 15 games in 2020 despite dealing with nagging injuries.

The four-time Pro Bowler told reporters in April that the injuries led to him considering his long-term future in football.

"After this one year, I'll reevaluate everything, see how my body's feeling," Hilton said. "If I want to keep going, I'll keep going, and if not, I'll hang it up."

Michael Pittman Jr. will step into the WR1 role with Hilton out of the lineup.