2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

David Richard/Associated Press

Before showing up to your fantasy draft (or logging in for the remote experience), you should have a clear plan in place for the early rounds. In fact, you should have several of them.

Knowing which positions you want to target early is only part of the battle. It's wise to grab three premier running backs and/or wide receivers in the first four rounds, but how you get those three can hinge on how your draft falls.

It's not worth reaching for a running back at pick No. 17 if the top 15 RBs are already off the board. You're going to get more value by taking the top receiver or tight end at this point. You can come up with plans for various strategies by navigating mock drafts (several of them) before your live draft.

What will your approach be if there is an early run on running backs? How will you want to proceed if quarterbacks start going in the first round? Multiple draft simulations should help you find answers.

There's a good chance that whichever site your league uses will have mock-draft options. Just be sure to know your league's format and scoring system and mock-draft accordingly. You won't paint as clear a picture by repeatedly mock drafting for standard if you're in a PPR league.

Rinse, repeat and create some personal tiers for where you're comfortable taking players. Determine which players you are comfortable taking in Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4. You should have little trouble filling out your roster from there.