Fantasy Football 2021: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key Spots

2 of 4

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

We're going to examine running backs and receivers as a group because they are heavily linked in the early draft order.

Running back is the staple position of a strong fantasy roster. While receivers and tight ends generally provide more PPR upside, they also lack the consistency that top running backs provide. A workhorse back is typically going to see double-digit touches every week.

When drafting at the top of the order, taking a back in Round 1 is a virtual must. Guys like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook are true offensive centerpieces, and there's no way they are going to fall to Round 2.

Kamara, for example, is going to be perhaps the biggest weapon in the New Orleans Saints offense—thanks largely to the presence of a new quarterback and the early absence of Michael Thomas.

"When you have a running back as talented as him, you make it a focal point to get guys like him the ball," quarterback Jameis Winston said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Picking a running back isn't quite as necessary when picking late in the order (Nos. 8-12) because the second tier of starting backs typically bleed into the second round. Taking the earlier mock for example, there isn't a notable difference in fantasy upside between Green Bay Packers back Aaron Jones and Cleveland Browns runner Nick Chubb.

Jones had 1,459 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns last season in 14 games. Chubb had 1,217 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

The middle spots are where things can get tricky. The top backs are usually off the board, and there's no telling how a positional run might affect Round 2 availability. Grabbing a target-dominant receiver like Davante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins in the middle or end of Round 1 can pay dividends.

Using a best-player-available approach is advisable in the middle of the order, though you should be sure to grab one back and one receiver within the first three rounds.