NFL Training Camp Roundup: Should the Bengals Be Worried About Joe Burrow?

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

If there was a buzzword that could be used to describe the Bengals offense entering training camp, it was "optimism." Maybe potential. Or breakout.

The Bengals had taken strides to upgrade the offensive line in both free agency and the 2021 draft. The team used its first draft pick on the top wideout prospect in the class in LSU's JaMarr Chase. Add in the return of a healthy Joe Burrow under center, and the Bengals were going to be a dangerous team to defend.

However, as Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr. reported for The Athletic, the Cincinnati offense has looked abysmal in the first few days of practice, with Burrow struggling badly to deliver accurate passes:

"It's just not good right now. Throws that felt like layups last year are dropping harmlessly away from receivers or easily broken up by multiple defenders. There might be a multitude of reasons for the struggles, but this has been ugly. At one point, pressure pushed into his face and Burrow lifted his leg into the air almost to avoid any accident with the close pocket. It makes you wonder if the knee is still in his head, but that's strictly guesswork. The bottom line is there's no way to say his play looks comfortable at this point and this isn't at all what you have seen from Burrow even in the early camp moments of last season."

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, veteran wideout Tyler Boyd acknowledged that Burrow might still be a little reluctant to let 'er rip after tearing his left ACL last year.

"I think he looks good. Just watching him move around in the pocket, his pocket presence seems great. I think he's kind of a little iffy on his knee, but it's kind of hard to tell. I feel like he's ready to go, but I also think he doesn't want to do too much," Boyd said.

It's not time to panic just yet. There's still over a month to go before the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener Sept. 12. But if these struggles carry over into the preseason (a preseason in which Burrow is unlikely to see much action), then the concern level is only going to increase.