Fantasy Football 2021: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakouts

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Training camp is just around the corner, and before you know it, the 2021 NFL season will be upon us. And with another season of football comes another year of fantasy, as millions of people worldwide build teams in an effort to win their own little slice of glory—and maybe a few bucks.

Some fantasy drafts (such as the Scott Fish Bowl) have already begun. But in the vast majority of leagues, the draft hasn't started yet. What has started is the preparation. The search for values. And sleepers. And breakouts.

Those last ones can be the most important of all. Finding a player who smashes his average draft position and explodes into fantasy stardom can make all the difference. Ask the folks who drafted Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the ninth round last year. Or those who selected Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf at the back end of Round 4. Or Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery one round later.

In that respect, all the young players listed here should be of particular interest to savvy fantasy managers.

Because all 10 of these youngsters have substantial breakout potential in 2021.