Ranking the Top 25 NHL Players Ahead of the 2021 Offseason

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

They are the cream of the National Hockey League crop.

The premier point-scorers, nifty playmakers, lockdown defenders and save-making goaltenders.

And precisely the sort of talents needed to revitalize a sagging franchise, make a playoff run or, in the case of the consecutively crowned Tampa Bay Lightning, bring home a Stanley Cup or two.

In the sweet spot between the post-Final parade and the announcement of the first pick in the draft, the B/R ice hockey team convened yet again to compile an updated list of the best players in the league.

We put things together by looking at past achievements, future potential and relationship to others at the same positions across the NHL and whittled the collection down to a top 25.

Nos. 6-25 are gathered together in groups of five, while the final five get individual treatment.

Read on to get a feel for our opinions and to see where your favorite stars landed, and drop a comment or two to let us know where we got it right and/or where you saw things another way.