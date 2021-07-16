6 NFL Players Most Likely to Hold Out of NFL Training Camps

3 of 6

David Becker/Associated Press

Holdout Meter: 5

Elsewhere in the AFC East, Xavien Howard's gripe with the Miami Dolphins could boil over.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year extension worth $75.25 million in 2019 but skipped out on mandatory minicamp earlier this summer, subjecting himself to the same fines as Gilmore. NFL.com's Kevin Patra surmised he might have done so in protest of his being Miami's second-highest-paid corner behind Byron Jones, who arrived via free agency a year ago.

Dolphins Wire's Kyle Crabbs noted that Miami front-loaded Howard's extension, and his salaries for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons all put him outside the league's top 10 corners.

Head coach Brian Flores has even talked of the long-term game with this sort of situation, according to Patra: "Again, very unique situation when we're talking about a potential renegotiation after one year. I think those kinds of longer conversations, we understand that. Obviously had a lot of talks and conversations about those, and we'll continue to have those and keep those internal, but it's a very unique situation."

The 2020 All-Pro might have a case to get a raise over Jones' $16.5 million average annual value, considering Howard had 10 interceptions last year while allowing a 51.5 completion percentage on 101 targets, compared to Jones' two interceptions and 60.3 completion percentage on 73 targets.

But he's looking at big fines, and the Dolphins don't have to use the out in his contract after the 2021 season. That makes this a tricky situation in which Howard might have to show up after making a statement if the two can't restructure. The Miami Herald also reported a trade demand could be in the offing (h/t CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin).