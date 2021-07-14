9 Bold Predictions for the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 9

LM Otero/Associated Press

A bold offseason prediction can become a realistic outcome midway through an NFL campaign.

Last summer, if someone told you Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would break out in 2020, you might've laughed in their face. He went into the season with 30 career passing touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 56.3 percent completion rate.

By the end of Week 9, Allen had already thrown for 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions on a 7-2 squad. At that point, those who snickered may have changed their perspective.

Don't fall into the trap of thinking everything that happened last year will continue in 2021. Some players build momentum, others lose steam and rosters change during the spring and summer.

Two weeks before a majority of teams start training camp, let's discuss nine bold but plausible predictions for the 2021 NFL season.

Will a new team represent the AFC in Super Bowl 56? Who's going to break out for a big year? What could we see unfold at the trade deadline?