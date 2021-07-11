X

    Wimbledon 2021: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 11, 2021

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

    Novak Djokovic needed four sets to claim his 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

    By beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's singles final, Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in a three-way tie for the most men's Grand Slam titles in history.

    Djokovic defeated Berrettini, who was playing in his first major final, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to earn his sixth Wimbledon title. 

    Wimbledon @Wimbledon

    The moment @DjokerNole became #Wimbledon champion for the sixth time https://t.co/5xN8ogWYYT

    With the win, the top-seeded Serbian became the second man to ever win the first three legs of the Grand Slam.

    As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Rod Laver in 1969 was the only man to earn that achievement prior to 2021: 

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Novak Djokovic collects his 20th major title to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most in men's tennis history. By winning #Wimbledon2021 he's the first man to win the first three majors of a calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969. https://t.co/FnoCTTQGIX

    Diario Record's Jose Morgado pointed out that Djokovic is the fifth-ever player in the Open Era to reach that feat among men and women. Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams did so on the women's side: 

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    Djokovic the 2nd ever man to win the AusOpen, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season after Rod Laver. Only Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams did it on the Women's Side in the Open Era as well.

    Djokovic will go after the season-long Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, but before that, he can attain the Golden Slam at the Tokyo Olympics. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim

    Berrettini: "[Novak] is writing the history of this sport." True, that...

    Berrettini became the sixth different player to lose to Djokovic in his last six Grand Slam victories. Nadal, Federer, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all fell to Djokovic since the start of the 2019 season.

    Djokovic earned his first major win of the season over Medvedev at the Australian Open and he beat Tsitsipas at the French Open. 

    Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim

    Berrettini: "[Novak] is writing the history of this sport." True, that...

    Berrettini did not make life easy on the 20-time Grand Slam winner, as he won the first set in a tiebreak. 

    The 25-year-old Italian entered the final with a 15-1 record in his last 16 matches and he conveyed that confidence into the opening set. 

    Djokovic responded to the first-set loss by winning the first four games of the second set. Berrettini battled back within the set, but the deficit was too big for the Italian to recover from. 

    Berrettini went down a break within the first four games of the third set, which allowed Djokovic to play with an advantage for the bulk of the frame. 

    In the fourth set, Djokovic did not get his first break until the seventh game. He consolidated the break on his own serve and then fought on Berrettini's next service game to win on championship point.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    You can see how much major title No. 20 means to Novak Djokovic 👏 His sixth title at #Wimbledon https://t.co/DvqZwdo1UK

    Djokovic won six of the 15 break points he forced on the Italian's serve. Berrettini only had seven break point opportunities and he converted on two of them.

    Djokovic held a slight advantage on first-serve percentage and first-serve points won. Berrettini had 57 winners compared to 31 from the champion, but that was not enough to spring the upset. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!