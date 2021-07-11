Wimbledon 2021: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic needed four sets to claim his 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

By beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's singles final, Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in a three-way tie for the most men's Grand Slam titles in history.

Djokovic defeated Berrettini, who was playing in his first major final, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to earn his sixth Wimbledon title.

With the win, the top-seeded Serbian became the second man to ever win the first three legs of the Grand Slam.

As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Rod Laver in 1969 was the only man to earn that achievement prior to 2021:

Diario Record's Jose Morgado pointed out that Djokovic is the fifth-ever player in the Open Era to reach that feat among men and women. Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams did so on the women's side:

Djokovic will go after the season-long Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, but before that, he can attain the Golden Slam at the Tokyo Olympics.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Berrettini became the sixth different player to lose to Djokovic in his last six Grand Slam victories. Nadal, Federer, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all fell to Djokovic since the start of the 2019 season.

Djokovic earned his first major win of the season over Medvedev at the Australian Open and he beat Tsitsipas at the French Open.

Berrettini did not make life easy on the 20-time Grand Slam winner, as he won the first set in a tiebreak.

The 25-year-old Italian entered the final with a 15-1 record in his last 16 matches and he conveyed that confidence into the opening set.

Djokovic responded to the first-set loss by winning the first four games of the second set. Berrettini battled back within the set, but the deficit was too big for the Italian to recover from.

Berrettini went down a break within the first four games of the third set, which allowed Djokovic to play with an advantage for the bulk of the frame.

In the fourth set, Djokovic did not get his first break until the seventh game. He consolidated the break on his own serve and then fought on Berrettini's next service game to win on championship point.

Djokovic won six of the 15 break points he forced on the Italian's serve. Berrettini only had seven break point opportunities and he converted on two of them.

Djokovic held a slight advantage on first-serve percentage and first-serve points won. Berrettini had 57 winners compared to 31 from the champion, but that was not enough to spring the upset.