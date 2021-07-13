NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps

1 of 8

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wide receivers don't have many chances to prove they can make a difference in the NFL given the sheer number of players at the position who get drafted every year.

Just look at N'Keal Harry of the New England Patriots.

The third-year wideout has reportedly asked for a trade, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, after failing to establish himself in the Patriots offense. Over 21 career games, the 2019 No. 32 overall pick has caught only 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots signed tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith this offseason, so Harry isn't likely to carve out a larger role in New England this year. Rather than trade for him, other teams may prefer to see if the Patriots cut him in the coming weeks.

Either way, Harry would have qualified for this list even before his trade request.