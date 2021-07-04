NFL Players Coming Off Injury with Most to Prove in Training Camps

1 of 8

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn right ACL just two games into his 2020 campaign. That's a tough injury to overcome, but it's especially problematic for a running back whose elusiveness is one of his biggest assets.

Barkley needs to show he is back to pre-injury form for a couple of reasons. For one, he is the centerpiece of the offense and arguably the best weapon quarterback Daniel Jones has at his disposal.

Secondly, Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, is eligible for a contract extension. The Giants have already picked up Barkley's fifth-year option, but the Penn State product could want to become the league's highest-paid ball-carrier.

First, though, Barkley must prove he is worth the financial commitment an extension will require. He wasn't particularly effective before the injury last year, totaling just 19 rushing yards and 1.8 yards per carry. He was also hampered by a right ankle injury in 2019, though he still topped 1,400 scrimmage yards in 13 games.

If Barkley hopes to be the league's highest-paid running back, he must prove injuries won't be a long-term concern. He will also have to show he is the same special back who topped 2,000 scrimmage yards as a rookie.

Barkley appears to be recovering well, and he recently posted a beach workout video to prove it.

There's a big difference between running and cutting on the beach and performing on the field, however, and this training camp will be a huge one for Barkley.