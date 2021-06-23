5 Cap-Strapped NHL Teams That Will Need to Make Trades This Offseason

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NHL's offseason business will begin soon after this year's Stanley Cup champion is crowned next month. Trade activity will renew as all clubs will be allowed to make deals when the Finals end.

Those moves will include cost-cutting trades by teams with limited salary-cap space for next season. With the cap expected to remain at $81.5 million for 2021-22, Cap Friendly shows six clubs with less than $10 million in projected cap space.

Not all of those teams will need to shed salary via trades. They could get some cap relief by losing a player to the Seattle Kraken in July 21's expansion draft. Some could buy out a player's contract. A few, like the Chicago Blackhawks, could get relief if necessary by placing permanently injured players on long-term IR.

Several teams, however, could have little choice but to shed salary with an offseason trade. A franchise sitting over next season's cap, such as the Tampa Bay Lightning, will have to pare down its payroll. Meanwhile, a club like the New York Islanders will need room to re-sign some key players.

Here are five such clubs.