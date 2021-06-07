NFL Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

0 of 8

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

It isn't as easy as it might seem for NFL players to match the hype.

Some might make it look easy. Tom Brady joined a new team for the first time in his career last year and went on to win a Super Bowl.

But that sort of hype-matching isn't common. The ones who can't match the hype tend to not get the headlines, though. The hype machine that is the draft, for example, tends to hit new pros with unrealistic amounts of it and often leaves them struggling to match.

Same story for free agents in new places. No matter what the resume says, the name recognition and dollar signs attached to the new arrival make it hard for those players to get fans who invested in jerseys and tickets to feel it was all worth it.

Browsing the list of the most-hyped offseason items relating to new players in new places, the following guys won't be able to match the expectations chasing them into the 2021 season.