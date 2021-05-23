The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster Heading into 2021 Season

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL is largely defined by its stars. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield are frequently visible during commercial breaks; pass-catchers like Davante Adams and Travis Kelce sell jerseys; and millions tune into the NFL draft every year to see the next crop of superstars find a team.

However, stars don't win games on their own. Role players, backups and practice squad members all contribute, some in a meaningful but unrecognized way. Many key contributors are well-known by their respective fanbases but largely overlooked by the national media.

Here, we'll examine one player from each franchise who deserves more recognition than he's getting—young players on the verge of a breakout, underappreciated linemen, valuable low-profile veterans and situational standouts.

The players on this list aren't likely to land on the cover of Madden or headline a Monday Night Football highlights package anytime soon—but they're more than capable of making a game-winning play.