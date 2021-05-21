Notable NFL Players to Keep an Eye on in 2021 Offseason Workouts

0 of 6

LM Otero/Associated Press

NFL OTAs won't look the same for every team in 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles won't have team or 7-on-7 drills at OTAs and won't hold a mandatory minicamp, which means fans will have to wait a while before seeing second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts in action. Other teams have been all systems go at their respective offseason activities.

Among the teams that are going through a somewhat typical offseason, many have key players to watch.

Some big names are coming back from injury. Others are embroiled in huge battles for starting jobs. And some are just star players in new places expected to change cultures and performances on the field.

These are some of the most notable players to watch early on in 2021 OTAs.