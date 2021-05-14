Ranking the Top WR-CB Matchups of the 2021 NFL Schedule

1 of 6

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Facing Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill twice per year in the AFC West is quite the early test for a high-profile rookie.

Hill, after all, is one of the league's most dangerous and fastest weapons and posted 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns over as many games last year.

Elsewhere in the division, the Denver Broncos responded to this annual explosiveness by drafting Alabama's Patrick Surtain II at No. 9.

Surtain was the No. 1 corner, if not outright defender, in the class for many. There are several reasons an expert like NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to a prime Nnamdi Asomugha, as the rookie is strong against the run and features the skill set that should make him an instant contributor with All-Pro upside,

Onlookers will get their first glimpse of this matchup in Week 13, before a rematch in Week 18. If Surtain can elevate the Denver defense enough, maybe we'll even get a third in the postseason.