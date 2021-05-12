NHL Playoff Standings 2021: Updated Postseason Picture and Stanley Cup Bracket

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Most of the bracket for the Stanley Cup playoffs is set. In the East, North and Central Divisions, the top four teams are locked in, so six first-round postseason matchups are known. But things aren't as clear in the West.

The four teams that will be heading to the playoffs out of the West are set: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. But only one seed (the No. 4 Blues) is locked in, with the other three still having the potential to move.

The Golden Knights (80 points with one regular-season game remaining) currently lead the division, but they only have a two-point lead over the Avalanche, who still have two games to play. Meanwhile, Colorado is also looking to hold off Minnesota, which has 75 points with two games to go.

The Avs could end up as the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the West, so this is an important final stretch for them. The Golden Knights can't fall below the No. 2 seed, so they're guaranteed to have home-ice advantage in the first round.

Here's a look at the latest projected bracket for the Stanley Cup playoffs as things stand.