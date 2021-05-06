The Biggest Flaw Every Team Still Must Address After the 2021 NFL Draft

8 of 8

Arizona Cardinals: Tight End

Arizona went all-in on defense during the draft, spending only two of its seven picks on offense and only one on a skill-position player. While second-round pick Rondale Moore will fill a need in the receiving corps, there's still a lack of playmaking tight ends on the roster.

The Cardinals lost their top receiving tight end in free agency after Dan Arnold signed with Panthers. Maxx Williams would be the best option on the roster as it stands now, but he's caught only 23 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games with Arizona over the past two seasons.

While Arizona did sign a pair of rookie tight ends immediately after the draft, a team with serious playoff aspirations should not be relying on Cary Angeline and Bruno Labelle to play a significant role in 2021. Signing a reliable pass-catcher like Trey Burton would be a far better option right now.

Los Angeles Rams: Center

It isn't clear who will be snapping the ball to new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. The team has a few in-house choices, but none of them are starting-caliber options for a team built to win a Super Bowl right now.

Brian Allen was the team's starter in 2019, but he suffered a torn MCL in Week 10 of that season and hasn't played since. Austin Blythe, who filled in admirably for Allen after the injury, is now gone after signing with the Chiefs. Austin Corbett could line up at center, but he hasn't played any meaningful snaps there outside of the preseason. He's suited up at both guard spots in the regular season.

Considering the Rams didn't use any of their nine draft picks on their offensive line, they should be looking to the open market to find a center to compete for the starting job in camp. Getting offensive line depth will be key for this club, which also boasts the league's oldest starting left tackle in 39-year-old Andrew Whitworth.

San Francisco 49ers: Wide Receiver

The 49ers are dangerously thin at receiver. There isn't much talent behind starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, which isn't ideal for a team that just spent the No. 3 overall pick on quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco has started to make some moves to shore up its receiving corps after not addressing it during the draft. While the Niners signed Austin Watkins Jr. as an UDFA, they can't depend on players who weren't good enough to get drafted. Instead, they must sign a veteran or two who can help them get back to the playoffs this season.

Some available free agents could conceivably line up in the slot for San Francisco. Dede Westbrook and Danny Amendola stand out as two of the better options available at this juncture.

Seattle Seahawks: Defensive Line

The Seahawks had only three picks during the 2021 draft and did well with them. They acquired a trio of prospects in D'Wayne Eskridge, Tre Brown and Stone Forsythe who should help immediately at wideout, cornerback and along the offensive line, respectively.

Unfortunately, Seattle didn't have enough selections to address all of its needs. There are still some holes on this roster, the most notable of which are along the defensive line. The club recently parted ways with Jarran Reed and hasn't done much to mitigate the loss of the longtime starter.

Recent signings like Robert Nkemdiche have some upside, but the 2016 first-rounder didn't even play in the NFL last year following his release from the Dolphins in 2019. The Seahawks still have a shade under $6 million to spend and would be wise to use some of it on a player like former Bengals star Geno Atkins, who should still have something left in the tank at the age of 33.