49ers Rumors: SF Has 'Consensus' on No. 3 Draft Pick Amid Mac Jones Buzz

Amid speculation that the San Francisco 49ers will select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the team was reportedly still debating who it would draft over the weekend before coming to a decision.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up!, Adam Schefter reported the 49ers "did not know who they were going to take" as recently as this past weekend because the gap between Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields "has been narrowed considerably" during the draft process:

However, Schefter believes San Francisco has come to a "consensus" on who to pick.

Since the 49ers acquired the third pick from the Miami Dolphins last month, the consensus among draft analysts and prognosticators has been that they will draft Jones.

Jones is coming off a historic 2020 season at Alabama. He threw for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and a 77.4 completion percentage in 13 starts to help the Crimson Tide win the national championship.

ESPN's Todd McShay reported Monday that San Francisco was divided on which quarterback to take: Head coach Kyle Shanahan preferred Jones, but the scouting department was pushing for Lance.

Shanahan was present at the pro-day workouts for Jones, Fields and Lance.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the 49ers were "extremely involved" in Lance's pro day April 19, including having him work with quarterback coach John Beck at Shanahan's request.

The 49ers are coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which several key starters missed multiple games because of injuries. They finished last in the NFC West with a 6-10 record after reaching the Super Bowl in 2019.