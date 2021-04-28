Report: WFT 'Has Done Legwork' on Potential Trade Up; QB Not Seen as a Target

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is reportedly looking at scenarios to move up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Washington "has done legwork" on a potential trade with teams "in or around the top 10," but it's not believed to be targeting a quarterback.

