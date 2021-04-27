Former NFL GM Insists 49ers Will Pick Justin Fields No. 3 in 2021 NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Nobody knows what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick at Thursday's NFL draft, outside of selecting a quarterback.

Will it be Mac Jones? Trey Lance? Or perhaps Justin Fields?

At least one former general manager believes it will be the latter, despite persistent chatter that Jones is the apple of Kyle Shanahan's eye.

"Hey, I got a former GM insisting that it's Fields—insisting that it's Fields—which is stunning to me," Mike Florio said on Pro Football Live Tuesday (3:16 mark).

