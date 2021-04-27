    Former NFL GM Insists 49ers Will Pick Justin Fields No. 3 in 2021 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs against Clemson during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Nobody knows what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick at Thursday's NFL draft, outside of selecting a quarterback. 

    Will it be Mac Jones? Trey Lance? Or perhaps Justin Fields?

    At least one former general manager believes it will be the latter, despite persistent chatter that Jones is the apple of Kyle Shanahan's eye. 

    "Hey, I got a former GM insisting that it's Fields—insisting that it's Fields—which is stunning to me," Mike Florio said on Pro Football Live Tuesday (3:16 mark).

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

