Jerry Jones: Cowboys Won't Spend 'Inordinate Value' to Trade Up for Kyle Pitts

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a limit on how much he might give up if the team wanted to move up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Kyle Pitts. 

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jones said the Cowboys are "not going to spend inordinate value" in a potential trade for the tight end.  

    Assuming the first three picks are all quarterbacks, Pitts could be the first non-quarterback drafted. The Atlanta Falcons, who own the fourth choice, have veteran QB Matt Ryan under contract through the 2023 season. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have received calls from teams about Julio Jones even though a deal is unlikely to happen before June 1 because of cap concerns. 

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) reported this month that Jones is "infatuated" with Pitts and would consider trading up from No. 10 to get him. 

    The Cowboys held a virtual interview with Pitts last week as they make their final preparations for the start of the draft on Thursday. 

    Most predraft prognostications have the Cowboys addressing their defense in the first round. 

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Dallas to trade down in a deal with the New England Patriots for the 15th overall pick and select South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. Dallas' defense allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL (473) and ranked 23rd in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average in 2020. 

    Pitts would fit in with the Cowboys' receiving corps, which currently consists of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Tight end Dalton Schultz set career highs with 63 receptions, 615 yards and four touchdowns last season. 

