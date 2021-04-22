    Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Kyle Pitts in DAL Offense Gives 'Visions of Sugar Plums'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) carries the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
    Thomas Graning/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a unique way to describe what it would be like to add Florida star Kyle Pitts to his offense through the 2021 NFL draft.

    The Cowboys shared portions of a call between Pitts and team officials. Jones explained how he could "dream of visions of sugar plums around here" by pairing the 6'6", 245-pound tight end with Dak Prescott.

    His comments came after ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Get Up! that Jones was "infatuated with [Pitts]."

    Pitts might be the single best pass-catcher in this year's draft class. He sits third overall behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields in the big board for the B/R NFL Scouting Department.

    The likelihood of Pitts still being around for the Cowboys with the No. 10 overall pick is probably slim, though. He was projected to the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 in B/R's most recent mock draft.

