    AFC QB Coach: 'It'd Be Hard' Not to Draft Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C.Coastal Carolina won 22-17. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
    Richard Shiro/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the consensus No. 1 player in the 2021 NFL draft class for years, but some put BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on the same level.

    "If I was picking No. 1—hoo, man, it'd be hard for me not to take him over Trevor," an AFC quarterbacks coach told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "He's got real playmaking ability. He's shorter [than Lawrence]—I get it. But he's got ball all about him. He makes plays—unique plays."

    Wilson is coming off a breakout season for the Cougars, totaling 3,692 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. He added 254 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

    Many analysts project the New York Jets will draft Wilson No. 2 overall.

    Some argue he should go even higher, especially after showcasing his talent at his pro day last month:

    Video Play Button
    "Zach Wilson's may be the best I've ever seen," one general manager told Pelissero of the quarterback's pro-day throwing session. "And his arm is ridiculous."

    The Jets or another team could get a steal in Wilson if he doesn't go No. 1 overall.

    There is still plenty of hype around Lawrence, who has great size at 6'6" and impressed throughout his college career with 10,098 passing yards and 90 touchdowns in three years.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department doesn't think it's much of a competition, listing Lawrence as the No. 1 player in the class and grading him as a Hall of Fame-level talent. Wilson is listed seventh overall but the fourth-best quarterback.

    Both players will get the chance to prove scouts right or wrong in the NFL.

