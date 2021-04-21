NFL to Make Taunting Penalties Point of Emphasis During 2021 Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday that officials plan to crack down on taunting in 2021.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more information:

If referees do crack down on taunting, we could potentially be seeing some game-changing penalties given the severity of the punishment.

Taunting is listed as a "prohibited act" in the 2020 NFL Rulebook in the Unsportsmanlike Conduct section.

Various taunting acts are discussed, including "using abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League" and "using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams," among others.

One taunting penalty results in a 15-yard loss for his team, and a second one in the same game also ends with a disqualification. Violations could also result in discipline from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The most notable taunting penalty last year may have been Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. giving Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill his own "peace sign" taunt after a turnover on downs late in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV win in February. It was a retort to when Hill did the same during the regular season:

The Bucs lost 15 yards, and the defensive back was fined $7,815. Of course, the penalty ended up being meaningless, and Winfield got a Lombardi Trophy at the end.

Still, it will be interesting to see if taunting penalties swing games in 2021 after the competition committee's edict.