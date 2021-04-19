NFL Draft 2021: 1st-Round Order and Prospects Who Can Shake Up Draft Outlook

2 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

Pitts has a chance to be the first tight end chosen in the top six since Vernon Davis was the No. 6 overall pick in 2006.

The junior out of Florida has the potential to be one of the top game-changers in football in his rookie season based on what we saw with the Gators. Pitts had 770 receiving yards on 43 catches and 12 touchdowns in the truncated 2020 season.

If there was a full college football season, he likely would have been in the mix for the Heisman Trophy with massive receiving numbers. Those totals become even more impressive when you consider they were earned against SEC defenses.

Atlanta does not have a major need at tight end with Hayden Hurst in place alongside Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but the selection of Pitts could be warranted since it has to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

If the Falcons choose Pitts at No. 4, it would allow Cincinnati a clear path to select Penei Sewell as extra protection for Joe Burrow. If that happens, Miami would have its pick of the top receivers at No. 6, a position it would have been in had it stayed at No. 3.

If Atlanta opts to upgrade its offensive line through Sewell, or goes after a defensive back, it would put Cincinnati in a tough spot to pass up Pitts.

The Bengals have a nice set of wide receivers, led by Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but they could use an upgrade over Drew Sample and C.J. Uzomah, and if Sewell is off the board, Pitts could be their best option at No. 5.

If Pitts falls to the Dolphins at No. 6, that could create another trickle-down effect in two ways. The first would be if Miami lands the Florida tight end, which would drop Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. The second is a drop from Pitts that leads the Detroit Lions or Carolina Panthers to consider selecting him.