Updated Needs for Every NFL Team Entering 2021 NFL Draft

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

A lively debate ensued on social media in recent weeks (what's new?) over the viability of taking one position over another high in the draft.

The topic centered on whether the Cincinnati Bengals should select the top offensive tackle or wide receiver with this year's fifth overall pick



Whichever way a person leans in this particular discussion doesn't really matter, because the truth is the team needs to address both positions. It's not an either/or situation.

The conversation serves as a microcosm of what every organization is currently contemplating.

Even with the opportunity to address problem areas through trades and free agency—where plenty of movement occurred over the past month—rosters aren't complete.

Signings and deals help accentuate lineups but they're only the starting point. The NFL draft serves as the lifeblood of actual team-building. From April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland, each of the 32 teams will attempt to fill their biggest need areas with the best available talent.

Before reaching that point, those weak spots must be identified.