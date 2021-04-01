NHL Power Rankings: Lightning Lose No. 1 Position, Avs and Caps Share Top Spot

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Just when it appeared the Tampa Bay Lightning were invincible, they proved otherwise.

The defending Stanley Cup champs had their most challenging week of 2020-21, dropping three straight games for the first time this season and falling (gasp!) into a first-place tie in the Central Division.

The skid also cost the Lightning the penthouse suite—at least temporarily—in the weekly B/R power rankings, where a three-way split among the four-person voting panel yielded another tie at the top.

Reaping the benefits of the decision gridlock were the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals, who moved up from fourth and seventh, respectively, to assume the dual No. 1 positions.

Just seven days earlier, the Lightning were a unanimous choice.

Of course, the upheaval was not limited to the elite teams. In fact, take a look at our comprehensive 31-to-1 placements this time around, and let us know how you see it in the comments section.