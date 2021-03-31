NFL Teams Set to Have the Most Cap Space to Throw at 2022 Free Agency

0 of 5

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

A lot can change in a NFL calendar year, though we should expect teams flush with cap space to make tidal waves during free agency in 2022.

This offseason, the New England Patriots used their available resources to their advantage, signing several veterans to improve a squad that went 7-9 in 2020.

Some general managers choose not to spend heavily on the open market and prefer to rely on the draft to fill holes across the depth chart, but roster cuts, trades and pressing needs could force a front office to change its philosophy. Before this year, the Patriots had a conservative approach to free agency.

Looking ahead to the 2022 offseason, we'll profile five clubs projected to have the most cap space, per Spotrac. The Seattle Seahawks aren't listed because they're probably going to sign All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to a lucrative extension during his contract year after trading two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald for him last offseason.

We've listed the top potential needs and free-agent targets for each team.