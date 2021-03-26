Every NFL Team's Biggest Need This Late in Free Agency

1 of 32

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Patrick Peterson era is over for the Arizona Cardinals after the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback signed with the Minnesota Vikings early in free agency. Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph remain unsigned, and both are well into their 30s anyway.

That leaves Arizona in desperate need of at least one starting-caliber player to team with 2019 second-round pick Byron Murphy and aging newbie Malcolm Butler at that critical position.

The offense is set, and the defensive front will be shored up as J.J. Watt joins Chandler Jones in his return from a biceps injury. But the Cards defensive backfield is wide-open aside from presumed starting roles for Murphy in the slot (unless they move him outside again), Butler and standout Budda Baker at strong safety.

The good news is discounts might soon be up for grabs for veterans like A.J. Bouye, Casey Hayward Jr., Steven Nelson and Bashaud Breeland at corner or Tre Boston or Malik Hooker at safety.