2021 NFL Draft to Host 'Select' Prospects, Fans and Media in Cleveland

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland from April 29-May 1, the league announced Monday.

After the 2020 draft was completely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's version will have in-person announcements, with select prospects taking the stage.

Fans will also be allowed to attend if selected as part of an "Inner Circle" for each organization, but they must be fully vaccinated.

The NFL Draft Main Stage will be located against the backdrop of Lake Erie, while events will also take place in FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

