    2021 NFL Draft to Host 'Select' Prospects, Fans and Media in Cleveland

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla. Goodell wonâ€™t be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 first-rounders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He will offer congratulations remotely but otherwise this will be the barest of drafts. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The 2021 NFL draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland from April 29-May 1, the league announced Monday.

    After the 2020 draft was completely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's version will have in-person announcements, with select prospects taking the stage.

    Fans will also be allowed to attend if selected as part of an "Inner Circle" for each organization, but they must be fully vaccinated.

    The NFL Draft Main Stage will be located against the backdrop of Lake Erie, while events will also take place in FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

            

