Former Jets LB Jordan Jenkins, Texans Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $6M Contract

    March 20, 2021
    The Houston Texans are reportedly set to sign former New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins in free agency.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing Jenkins to a two-year, $6 million contract that could be worth up to $8 million with incentives.

    Jenkins, who was a third-round pick by the Jets out of Georgia in 2016, has 22.5 career sacks in five NFL seasons as an edge-rusher.

    While Jenkins was limited to 32 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in 12 games last season, he was far more productive in the previous two campaigns.

    In 2018, Jenkins broke out with seven sacks to go along with a career-high 15 QB hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He followed that up with a career-high eight sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits in 2019.

    Jenkins has started 62 of the 72 regular-season games he has appeared in during his NFL career, and he brings some much-needed experience and production to Houston's front seven.

    The Texans were just 18th in the NFL in sacks last season with 34, and they will be without their leading sack artist from 2020 in 2021, as they released defensive end J.J. Watt, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

    Jenkins will join the returning Whitney Mercilus and Charles Omenihu as Houston's top pass-rushers. The Texans also acquired defensive end Shaq Lawson in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

    The Texans have been hard at work in attempting to improve their defensive front seven this season with the signing of Jenkins and acquisition of Lawson, as well as the signing of defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebackers Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Joe Thomas.

    Houston was 30th in NFL in total defense and 27th in scoring defense last season, but the defense should be far deeper and more versatile in 2021.

    If Jenkins is able to return to the production he put up in 2018 and 2019, he has a chance to be among the best value signings in free agency as well.

