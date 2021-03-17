Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings 2021: Advice and Top Prospects, Stars to Draft

2 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The first order of business for dynasty-league managers is setting a timeline and sticking to it.

It's entirely your call if you want to chase this year's crown or would rather aim at multiple titles down the line. But if you try to tightrope between the two, you might not be positioned for either one.

Those with a future focus won't give Max Scherzer a second thought, as he's already 36 years old and has had multiple bouts with the injury bug. Conversely, those coming for this year's trophy might be all over him. His 2020 season wasn't great, but it broke a three-year streak of pairing a sub-3.00 ERA with at least 12 strikeouts per nine innings.

Having said that, even current championship chasers should be conscious of their prospect pools. You never want those to dry up. But rather than pay up for a Wander Franco, you should aim at lower cost dart throws later in the draft.

Predraft preparation is a must for any semi-serious fantasy baseball manager, but it's absolutely critical in dynasty leagues. Prospects aren't household names yet. You need to know who's out there, so you know where to invest your resources.

Finally, you must be willing to adjust, both at your draft and during the season. You might have a predraft plan to attack specific positions or stat categories, but you need to read the room. If other managers are paying a premium for your intended targets, you might be better off letting them go and seeking out market inefficiencies elsewhere.

No matter how you draft, your team won't perform exactly how you expected. So, you must be willing to explore the trade market to sell off excess and add what you're missing. This is where it helps to familiarize yourself with every team's roster, that way you know where to find what you need and should have a good idea of what that manager will want in return.