Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names for Your 2021 MLB League

Fun Fantasy Baseball Team Names for Your 2021 MLB LeagueMarch 16, 2021
While recreational sports continue to take a back seat, the fantasy sports world revs up. And part of the fun is finding a good name for your team.
If you're a big Michael Jordan fan and draw inspiration from The Last Dance, then maybe you grab the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez and name your team "Yordan Rules."
Conversely, if you take joy out of annoying your opponents, the options are limitless—especially if you select someone with a versatile name like the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson. Playing against a friend who is getting tired of TikTok's "Chug Jug With You" trend? Boom, "Timato Town" is that week's team name. Playing against a friend who deleted their Twitter to avoid relentless stimulus check memes? Cha-ching, "Stimmy Anderson" is all yours.
OK, those situations are incredibly specific, but you get the idea.
Here are some top candidates for team names this season. Some are timeless, some topical, but all capable of helping you take your game to the next level.
Fun 2021 MLB Team Names
All That Glitters is Goldschmidt
Bichette's Creek
Biebermania
Darvish Is my Command
Everything Is Blake
Hot Cheetos & Tatis
I've Got the Bauer
Jose Exotic
Kirby Your Enthusiasm
Mookie Slush
Snells Like Teen Spirit
Stimmy Anderson
The Acunamaniacs
The Mandalindorian
Timato Town
Yordan Rules
Yes, it's 2021 and people have spent a lot of time at home, so serious inspiration here is going to come from TikTok and memes. But that's good, because the mind games are better than ever. You could theoretically send a pal "Wocky Slush" memes for days before your matchup, only to change your team name to "Mookie Slush" on game day (in honor of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts) and immediately throw them in an indecisive blender.
Nobody wants to lose to a team named after an absurdist TikTok meme.
If you're the type who focuses on your own superstitions more than the trash talk, then two top options emerge: "I've Got the Bauer" (in honor of the Dodgers' Trevor Bauer) and "Snells Like Teen Spirit" (in honor of the San Diego Padres' Blake Snell).
If you go with those names, then you can jam out to Snap!'s 1990 hit, "The Power" and Nirvana's 1991 award-winner, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." As far as superstitious team names go, these have got to grant a serious amount of karmic power.
Oh, and there's "Hot Cheetos and Tatis," too. Both an ode to the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and to the timeless 2013 song, "Hot Cheetos and Takis." There is no stronger magic than drawing on the power of music from earlier decades.
