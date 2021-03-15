    Former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson Announces Death of Daughter Maia

    Joseph Zucker

    
    

    Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson announced Monday his daughter, Maia, died.

    "It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

    Johnson and Shikiri Hightower were married in 1998 and remained together until Johnson filed for divorce in 2002. They had two children, Maia and Keyshawn Jr., together.

    Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl on three occasions. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' leading receiver in 2002, when they went on to beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

    Upon the end of his playing career, the 48-year-old moved into sports media with ESPN. He regularly featured on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He's presently a co-host on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin on ESPN Radio.

    "Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy," ESPN said in a statement. "He has the full support of his ESPN family."

