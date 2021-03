NFL Salary-Cap Info for All 32 Teams for 2021 Season Ahead of Free Agency

Tony Ding/Associated Press

NFL free agency is slated to begin on March 17, and a few big names are available to teams looking to spend big, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay, edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett and tight end Hunter Henry.

Some teams are more well-positioned than others to strike big in free agency this year, and you can take a look at each team's cap space, offensive spending and defensive spending below, per Over the Cap.

The below figures are based off of a $182.5 million salary cap for 2021, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Spotrac broke down the adjusted caps for every team after factoring in rollover and adjustments from last season:

Arizona Cardinals

Salary-Cap Space: $14,588,869



Offensive Spending: $81,668,918

Defensive Spending: $93,008,601

Atlanta Falcons

Salary-Cap Space: - $14,196,796



Offensive Spending: $107,697,741

Defensive Spending: $74,325,742

Baltimore Ravens

Salary-Cap Space: $19,906,890



Offensive Spending: $54,105,638

Defensive Spending: $93,197,800

Buffalo Bills

Salary-Cap Space: $3,432,153



Offensive Spending: $78,402,247

Defensive Spending: $105,150,347

Carolina Panthers

Salary-Cap Space: $18,599,011



Offensive Spending: $92,634,646

Defensive Spending: $54,941,426

Chicago Bears

Salary-Cap Space: -$ 17,569,053



Offensive Spending: $80,330,498

Defensive Spending: $118,387,640

Cincinnati Bengals

Salary-Cap Space: $42,979,130



Offensive Spending: $78,779,138

Defensive Spending: $68,294,080

Cleveland Browns

Salary-Cap Space: $24,866,244



Offensive Spending: $136,350,685

Defensive Spending: $55,185,826

Dallas Cowboys

Salary-Cap Space: $834,273



Offensive Spending: $136,097,840

Defensive Spending: $66,000,026

Denver Broncos

Salary-Cap Space: $32,350,285



Offensive Spending: $78,113,749

Defensive Spending: $87,920,443

Detroit Lions

Salary-Cap Space: $723 ,865



Offensive Spending: $85,583,585

Defensive Spending: $90,052,186

Green Bay Packers

Salary-Cap Space: $9 ,679,306



Offensive Spending: $100,935,989

Defensive Spending: $89,680,468

Houston Texans

Salary-Cap Space: $19,670,596



Offensive Spending: $94,209,174

Defensive Spending: $69,744,504

Indianapolis Colts

Salary-Cap Space: $46,681,614



Offensive Spending: $89,688,346

Defensive Spending: $59,231,628

Jacksonville Jaguars

Salary-Cap Space: $73,821,714



Offensive Spending: $65,876,392

Defensive Spending: $66,370,713

Kansas City Chiefs

Salary-Cap Space: - $20,984,019



Offensive Spending: $106,756,692

Defensive Spending: $97,954,411

Las Vegas Raiders

Salary-Cap Space: $17,932,434



Offensive Spending: $98,637,917

Defensive Spending: $68,097,624

Los Angeles Chargers

Salary-Cap Space: $26,669,474



Offensive Spending: $80,540,316

Defensive Spending: $82,102,728

Los Angeles Rams

Salary-Cap Space: - $33,136,331



Offensive Spending: $96,024,279

Defensive Spending: $90,219,094

Miami Dolphins

Salary-Cap Space: $24,388,936



Offensive Spending: $70,989,839

Defensive Spending: $103,034,573

Minnesota Vikings

Salary-Cap Space: - $2,359,416



Offensive Spending: $91,829,155

Defensive Spending: $88,500,380

New England Patriots

Salary-Cap Space: $68,520,056



Offensive Spending: $60,764,071

Defensive Spending: $79,860,840

New Orleans Saints

Salary-Cap Space: - $53,645,646



Offensive Spending: $124,687,218

Defensive Spending: $108,893,145

New York Giants

Salary-Cap Space: $-7 ,936,006



Offensive Spending: $96,927,242

Defensive Spending: $89,465,328

New York Jets

Salary-Cap Space: $69,341,082



Offensive Spending: $78,494,507

Defensive Spending: $47,602,540

Philadelphia Eagles

Salary-Cap Space: - $29,121,468



Offensive Spending: $97,590,814

Defensive Spending: $105,079,332

Pittsburgh Steelers

Salary-Cap Space: $5,307,086



Offensive Spending: $74,759,813

Defensive Spending: $93,734,864

San Francisco 49ers

Salary-Cap Space: $23,979,627



Offensive Spending: $87,131,085

Defensive Spending: $77,996,908

Seattle Seahawks

Salary-Cap Space: $20,612,987



Offensive Spending: $85,936,170

Defensive Spending: $67,151,121

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Salary-Cap Space: -$5 ,364,267



Offensive Spending: $129,955,180

Defensive Spending: $51,613,600

Tennessee Titans

Salary-Cap Space: $3,996,291



Offensive Spending: $102,853,048

Defensive Spending: $72,224,012

Washington Football Team

Salary-Cap Space: $38,954,822



Offensive Spending: $69,653,835

Defensive Spending: $86,267,833

Free agency will begin Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. ET, when players can officially sign contracts with teams.