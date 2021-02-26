Report: ABC to Rejoin Super Bowl Broadcast Rotation for 1st Time Since 2006

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

ABC is reportedly set to rejoin the Super Bowl broadcast rotation after its parent company, Disney, and the NFL agreed to a new media rights deal.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the new agreement will return ABC to the Super Bowl rotation along with NBC, CBS and Fox for the first time since 2006.

The agreement also marks the Disney's renewal of its rights for Monday Night Football, which has aired on ESPN since the 2006 season after airing on ABC from 1970-2005.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.