    Report: ABC to Rejoin Super Bowl Broadcast Rotation for 1st Time Since 2006

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates winning the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    ABC is reportedly set to rejoin the Super Bowl broadcast rotation after its parent company, Disney, and the NFL agreed to a new media rights deal.

    According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the new agreement will return ABC to the Super Bowl rotation along with NBC, CBS and Fox for the first time since 2006.

    The agreement also marks the Disney's renewal of its rights for Monday Night Football, which has aired on ESPN since the 2006 season after airing on ABC from 1970-2005.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
