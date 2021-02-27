Every NFL Team's 2021 Offseason To-Do List

0 of 32

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is a three-step process each franchise must undertake to put the best version of the team on the field the following campaign.

First, general managers and decision-makers must address internal obstacles. Those involve potential contract extensions and restructures, veteran releases and pending free agents based on projected salary-cap standings. Some teams have plenty of space to manipulate the roster, while others are forced to shed salary. Trades opportunities tend to pop up as well.

From there, free agency begins at the start of the new league year (March 17). How the team managed its salary cap earlier determines how active it can be on the open market.

Finally, the draft serves as the driving force in talent acquisition. Younger, cheaper talent replenishes the roster as it transitions from one campaign to the next.

Organizations adjust as each step plays out since not everything works in their favor. The 2021 offseason is still in its formative stages, though it could get wild with a shrinking salary cap, massive demand for quarterbacks and an atypical draft-evaluation period.

Each franchise has three significant issues to address. How the team addresses those will determine whether it's been successful. Everyone yearns to be the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers after last year's Super Bowl-defining offseason.