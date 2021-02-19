    Fernando Tatis Jr. Owes Investment Fund Estimated $27.2M After Padres Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Denis Poroy/Associated Press

    Even though Fernando Tatis Jr. recently agreed to one of the most lucrative contracts in Major League Baseball history, the San Diego Padres superstar owes a portion of that money to an investment fund.  

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic originally reported on Friday that when Tatis was a 19-year-old playing in the minors, he entered into a deal with Big League Advance, "a company that offers select minor leaguers upfront payments in exchange for a percentage of their future earnings in Major League Baseball."

    Per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, Tatis will owe BLA an estimated $27.2 million as part of the agreement he signed with the company during the offseason ahead of the 2018 minor league campaign. 

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that Tatis agreed to a 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

