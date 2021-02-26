Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target in 2021

0 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, every team will assemble a big board to navigate the selection process. Among the prospects, coaches and general managers have their favorites.

Unless a team has the No. 1 overall pick, the unpredictable nature of the draft doesn't provide any guarantees. Coaches cannot expect to see their top choice available when they're on the clock.

Let's change that reality and tap into the dreams of each team's decision-maker on draft day. Who would they want to see on the board whenever their pick comes up?

This isn't a first-round mock draft. In some cases, we've listed potential Day 2 prospects as the best roster fit or most suitable choice to fill a need. All 32 pairings are realistic based on selection order.