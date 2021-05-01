Shakur Brown NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers CB

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'9 3/4"

WEIGHT: 185



POSITIVES

—Opportunistic player with very good vision and awareness in the underneath zones.

—Plays with quick feet and good balance.

—Strong tackler who cuts the ball-carrier down.

—Able to get head around quickly to identify balls in the air.

—Strong hands when catching the ball away from the body.



NEGATIVES

—Overall size and length when competing for balls.

—Short strider who lacks the elite top end speed.

—Durability is a question due to his slender frame.



2020 STATISTICS

—7 Games: 25 tackles, 5 INT, 4 PBU







OVERALL

Brown is an exciting player to watch. His scrappy play style along with quick feet and instincts to consistently put himself in great positions. He uses his awareness and hustle to capitalize on tipped and overthrown balls. He's a physical player for his size and throws his body into tackles. He also plays well in the slot, utilizing his quickness, balance and positioning.

He has patience to allow receivers to declare their route and the feet to cover shiftier players. Brown has shown the ball skills to get his head around and find the ball, along with the hands to pluck the ball out of the air. His versatility will allow him to first compete for a starting nickel role while also giving depth to the outside corner position when needed.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter - Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 186/300

POSITION RANK: CB25

PRO COMPARISON: Bradley Roby

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

