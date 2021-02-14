Which NFL Teams Should Top Free Agents Want to Land On?

1 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dak Prescott was the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been to two Pro Bowls and helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to two playoff appearances.

Despite multiple attempts over the last couple of years, Dallas has yet to hammer out a deal for the quarterback who has outperformed his 2016 fourth-round pick expectations, posted solid numbers with 106 touchdown passes and just 40 interceptions through 69 games and has the mobility to thrive with the evolution of his position.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys aren't concerned about Prescott's recovery following two ankle surgeries. They'll "make a push" to sign him long-term, but the franchise tag remains an option.

Last offseason, Prescott heard the same story.

On the franchise tag in 2020, he played five games and landed on injured reserve because of a compound fracture and dislocated ankle. The 27-year-old should look for a team with the cap space to secure his future.

The Indianapolis Colts will go into the offseason with a projected $69.2 million. They have a need at quarterback following Philip Rivers' retirement and because Jacoby Brissett's contract will expire in March.

Prescott would leave one of the top wide receiver groups, which features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, but he would join a balanced roster.

Last season, the Colts fielded a top-10 offense and defense, while the Cowboys gave up the fifth-most points.

Prescott would also leave an offensive line that has had issues at center since Travis Frederick retired after the 2019 campaign and a minor problem at tackle because of Tyron Smith's injury history. He's missed at least three games every year since 2015.

The Colts have a solid five-man group in the trenches with one of the best guards in Quenton Nelson. Last year, the unit cleared the way for the league's third-leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, who is three-and-a-half years younger than Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott. General manager Chris Ballard can select an offensive tackle early in the draft to replace Anthony Castonzo, who retired.

Most importantly, the Colts have won at least 10 games in two of Frank Reich's three seasons. They're built to win, and Prescott can find financial security with a shot to compete for titles.

Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts