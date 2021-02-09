Jets Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V Among NY's Free-Agent Targets

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

After finishing with the NFL's worst scoring offense in 2020, the New York Jets are reportedly looking to add playmakers at wide receiver this offseason.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller V are "at the top" of the list of players New York is looking at.

Fowler also noted that Indianapolis Colts restricted free agent Zach Pascal is a "second-tier" option for the Jets.

The Jets are looking to establish a new identity in 2021 under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. He filled out his staff with several members of the San Francisco 49ers group that he worked with under Kyle Shanahan.

Mike LaFleur, who was the 49ers passing game coordinator for the past two seasons, will be New York's offensive coordinator. San Francisco's passing game was heavily reliant on players who can pick up big yards after the catch, like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Smith-Schuster specialized in that area early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ranked third in the NFL with 2.5 yards after the catch above average as a rookie in 2017, per Football Outsiders.

Pittsburgh's offense wasn't geared for explosive plays in 2020 with Ben Roethlisberger's arm strength limited coming off elbow surgery. Smith-Schuster averaged a career-low 8.6 yards per catch, though he still led the NFL in catches from the slot (81) and touchdowns from the slot (nine), per Pro Football Focus.

Fuller is capable of making plays after the catch or stretching the field deep because of his speed. The Notre Dame alum set career-highs with 53 receptions, 879 yards, eight touchdowns and 16.6 yards per reception as Deshaun Watson's favorite target for the Houston Texans in 2020.

In November, Fuller was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He sat out the final five games in 2020 and will miss the first game next season.

The Jets could be an attractive option for anyone looking to score a big contract this offseason. Over the Cap estimates they will have $67.9 million in cap space.

Jamison Crowder was New York's leading receiver last season. He finished with 89 targets, 59 receptions, 699 yards and six touchdowns.