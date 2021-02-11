The Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

As NFL teams gear up for another offseason, there's no time to waste when looking at the innumerable possibilities regarding roster transactions.

Every front office is plotting to improve its squad through free agency, the draft and trades. The final point is the most unpredictable because nothing is guaranteed. Two teams must work congruently to strike a deal—which isn't always possible.

Movement will happen, though. Last offseason featured surprises with high-profile players DeAndre Hopkins and DeForest Buckner changing teams.

The following deals are rooted in reality as much as possible. For example, not every team can trade for the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson. The quarterback would only land with one franchise. As such, each player is listed only once.

Finances came into play as well. Thirteen organizations are in the red when it comes to the speculated $185 million salary cap, per Over the Cap. The New Orleans Saints can't just trade for Drew Brees' replacement when they're $74 million over the cap.

These pairings should be considered ideal for the team in question, not necessarily the franchise on the other side of the transaction (if one is included). Furthermore, each proposed deal stands unto itself. There's no reason to ask, "Why is Team X trading all these players?"