Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers

It's time for our favorite collective celebration of capitalism—watching and critiquing the commercials during the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl LV had some real winners, some true oddballs and more than a few forgettable spots Sunday. Let's review the evening's most interesting advertisement moments.

Before we start with all of these commercials, here's a tweet to help you sort out what you just saw:

M&Ms was one of the popular choices as a favorite commercial early in the Super Bowl with their spot on using the candy as a way to apologize:

Sticking with the junk food theme, Matthew McConaughey helped usher 3D Doritos back into the fold as 1990s kids rejoiced:

Guess you could say that commercial didn't fall flat. Eh? EH?

Sticking on the theme of blasts from the past, Shaggy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis combined for a Cheetos commercial that tugged on the strings of nostalgia:

Granted, it was tough listening to Kutcher sing. He's a talented guy, but he isn't exactly reminding anybody of Freddie Mercury. Or even Shaggy, for that matter. But hey, it isn't easy to put yourself out there like that, so kudos to Kutcher for giving it his best effort.

Wait, did someone say nostalgia? We can do nostalgia:

OK, moving on. Will Ferrell wants to fight Norway. Yeah, you wanna see that:

The hero we need, even if he isn't the hero we deserve.

Speaking of superheroes, people were hype after Disney+ dropped a teaser for its new show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

People also got a kick out of "Drake from State Farm," as the hip-hop star joined Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes:

Drake and insurance, truly God's plan. Or something like that.

Things got weird with some of the commercials. People were downright confused about...oat milk? Oatly had a commercial with its CEO singing about Oatly and, well, it was weird:

But hey, now we're talking about oat milk. So the advertisement worked. Whether people actually buy oat milk is up in the air.

While people tried to wrap their heads around oat milk, Tracy Morgan gave everyone a laugh on behalf of Rocket Mortgage:

Oh, and anybody else want a Jason Alexander hoodie after seeing this Tide commercial?

Don't lie. You want that sweatshirt.

Another Super Bowl, another set of extraordinarily expensive commercials. Were you digging them this year, or did they fall flat for you? Which was your favorite? Which had you scratching your head in bewilderment, and why was it Oatly?

Sound off below.